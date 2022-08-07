Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,478 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $10,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,736.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CWI stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.04. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $30.65.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

