Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) PT Lowered to $189.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $244.00 to $189.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PEN. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $272.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $166.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $114.86 and a twelve month high of $293.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.06 and its 200 day moving average is $174.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 451 shares of company stock worth $57,968 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,777,000 after acquiring an additional 46,196 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,498,000 after acquiring an additional 419,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,099,000 after acquiring an additional 29,126 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 665,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 474,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Further Reading

