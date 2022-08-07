Ball (NYSE:BALL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $81.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ball to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ball from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.94 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.71.

Ball Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. Ball has a 12-month low of $55.49 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.27.

About Ball

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ball had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

