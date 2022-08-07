Ball (NYSE:BALL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $81.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.33% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ball to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ball from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.94 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.71.
Ball Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. Ball has a 12-month low of $55.49 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.27.
About Ball
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ball (BALL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.