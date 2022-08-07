Andre Wong Durand Sells 100,000 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $2,787,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,416 shares in the company, valued at $14,002,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE PING opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $30.40.
Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ping Identity by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Ping Identity by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.
Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.
