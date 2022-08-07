Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Susquehanna

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ABNB. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.97.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $117.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.78 and a 200 day moving average of $135.52. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,837,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 598,934 shares of company stock valued at $59,771,495. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 46.4% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

