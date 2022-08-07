Patrick M. Webster Sells 27,996 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,540,077.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,417,270.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
UFP Industries Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of UFPI stock opened at $88.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.88. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.53.
UFP Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.
Institutional Trading of UFP Industries
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 502.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 55.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.
UFP Industries Company Profile
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.
