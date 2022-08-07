Bren D. Higgins Sells 5,330 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,041,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,977,270.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $395.74 on Friday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $282.83 and a one year high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in KLA by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in KLA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 31,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after buying an additional 19,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.16.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

