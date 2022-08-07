Christopher A. Cartwright Acquires 25,000 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
TransUnion Price Performance
NYSE:TRU opened at $78.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $72.26 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.02.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.
TransUnion Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,824,000 after purchasing an additional 116,546 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in TransUnion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,466,000 after acquiring an additional 71,121 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,038,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,345,000 after acquiring an additional 53,508 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TransUnion by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,483,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,546,000 after acquiring an additional 194,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.25.
TransUnion Company Profile
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransUnion (TRU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.