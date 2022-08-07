Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) PT Lowered to $48.00

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2022

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKOGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 120.13% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Funko Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $21.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91. Funko has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $27.79.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $315.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.63 million. Funko had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Funko

In other news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $991,576.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,180 shares in the company, valued at $24,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $991,576.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,842 in the last three months. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Funko

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 625.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 757,101 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 345.5% in the first quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 221,032 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 47.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after acquiring an additional 212,113 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 269,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 209,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 257.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 192,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

(Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.