Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) PT Lowered to $48.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 120.13% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Funko Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $21.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91. Funko has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $27.79.

Insider Transactions at Funko

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $315.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.63 million. Funko had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $991,576.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,180 shares in the company, valued at $24,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $991,576.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,842 in the last three months. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Funko

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 625.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 757,101 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 345.5% in the first quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 221,032 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 47.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after acquiring an additional 212,113 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 269,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 209,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 257.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 192,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

