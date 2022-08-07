Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

PRDSY stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. Prada has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54.

Prada Company Profile

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

