Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBI. Barclays lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

