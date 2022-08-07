Shell Asset Management Co. Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,021 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $83,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,505,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.60 per share, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,505,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PB opened at $73.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.58. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

