Analysts Set Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Target Price at $4.54

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.54.

HMPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Home Point Capital Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Home Point Capital has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $6.08.

Home Point Capital Announces Dividend

Home Point Capital ( NASDAQ:HMPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $158.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.35 million. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Point Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Home Point Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 28.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Point Capital

(Get Rating)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.