Brokerages Set Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) PT at $29.17

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.17.

NSSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. B. Riley raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $958.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $26.89.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.39 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.54% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

