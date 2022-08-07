Analyzing Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrica 1 3 5 0 2.44 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

1.5% of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrica N/A N/A N/A Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 17.30% 7.70% 3.15%

Risk & Volatility

Centrica has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrica $20.27 billion 0.29 $1.66 billion N/A N/A Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás $6.97 billion 2.10 $1.05 billion N/A N/A

Centrica has higher revenue and earnings than Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás.

Summary

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás beats Centrica on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from nuclear assets. The company also provides installation, repair, and maintenance services for domestic central heating, plumbing and drains, home electrical, and gas and kitchen appliances; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers breakdown services. In addition, it is involved in the procurement, trading, and optimization of energy; procurement and sale of LNG; and supplies energy efficiency solutions and technologies to residential customers. Further, the company produces and processes gas and oil; develops new fields to maintain reserves; constructs, owns, and exploits infrastructure; and engages in the social enterprise investment fund activities. Additionally, it provides vehicle leasing, commercial, and insurance services, as well as energy management products and services; and operates a gas storage and franchise network. The company was formerly known as Yieldtop plc and changed its name to Centrica plc in December 1996. Centrica plc was founded in 1812 and is based in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts. It also operates 66,556 kilometers of transmission lines. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

