YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Cut to $57.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.84% from the company’s previous close.

YETI has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen dropped their target price on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on YETI from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on YETI to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.76.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.42. YETI has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.92 million. YETI had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 1,217.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of YETI by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

