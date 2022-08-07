Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GMED. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

GMED opened at $62.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.43. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 134,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 737 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

