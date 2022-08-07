Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) to Hold

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE IR opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.4% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 112,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,093,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,043,000 after acquiring an additional 86,662 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 14.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 82.2% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.