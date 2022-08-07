Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) to “Buy”

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $115.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $88.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $106.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.72. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $190.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 12.42%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 431.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,226,000 after purchasing an additional 267,147 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 628,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,531,000 after purchasing an additional 241,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $17,905,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 146,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,983,000 after acquiring an additional 136,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.