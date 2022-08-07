DexCom, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of DexCom in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for DexCom’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

DexCom Stock Down 0.5 %

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $89.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total transaction of $266,332.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total transaction of $266,332.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total transaction of $74,082.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,423,407.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,627 shares of company stock valued at $676,977. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 85.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.