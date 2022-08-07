Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) to Hold

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $27.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.97% from the stock’s previous close.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.15.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst Trading Down 37.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $615.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.14. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48.

Insider Activity at Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 54.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $29,518.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,945.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $29,518.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,945.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $42,144.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 103,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,514.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,255 shares of company stock valued at $93,877 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Health Catalyst

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,808,000 after purchasing an additional 936,784 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,442,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,695,000 after acquiring an additional 345,137 shares during the period. Daventry Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth about $12,298,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth about $7,249,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,391,000 after acquiring an additional 275,700 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.