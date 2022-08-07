Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Legrand from €95.00 ($97.94) to €100.00 ($103.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Legrand from €77.00 ($79.38) to €74.00 ($76.29) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Legrand from €94.00 ($96.91) to €90.00 ($92.78) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Legrand from €96.00 ($98.97) to €103.00 ($106.19) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Legrand from €120.00 ($123.71) to €95.00 ($97.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legrand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

LGRDY stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. Legrand has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

