Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Reduced by Analyst

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cirrus Logic in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Cirrus Logic’s current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $85.78 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $95.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.