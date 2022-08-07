Everi Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Everi in a report released on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Everi’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EVRI. StockNews.com downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Everi Price Performance

Shares of EVRI opened at $20.03 on Friday. Everi has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Everi had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Everi by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Everi

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,424 shares of company stock valued at $142,632 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

