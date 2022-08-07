Analysts Set Expectations for The Home Depot, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Home Depot in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $4.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.80. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $16.43 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.36 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.86 EPS.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HD. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.45.

Home Depot stock opened at $309.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 11,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

