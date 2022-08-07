Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Microchip Technology Incorporated Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microchip Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microchip Technology’s current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

MCHP stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.30. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,840,982,000 after purchasing an additional 691,754 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,818,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,914,000 after purchasing an additional 200,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

