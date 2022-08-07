Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Nautilus in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for Nautilus’ current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NLS. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nautilus in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Shares of NLS opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.18. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $119.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.40 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%.

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 40,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,832.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 69,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 55,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail.

