Portage Biotech Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Portage Biotech in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter expects that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Portage Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.
Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.28).
Portage Biotech Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portage Biotech
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Portage Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Portage Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Portage Biotech by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Portage Biotech by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Portage Biotech
Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Portage Biotech (PRTG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.