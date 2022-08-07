Portage Biotech Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Portage Biotech in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter expects that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Portage Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.28).

Shares of PRTG stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. Portage Biotech has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Portage Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Portage Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Portage Biotech by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Portage Biotech by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

