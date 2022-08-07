Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Sony Group Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sony Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. Oppenheimer has a “NA” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sony Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sony Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion.

Sony Group Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SONY. TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $86.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60. Sony Group has a 52 week low of $79.05 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.63 and its 200 day moving average is $93.89.

Institutional Trading of Sony Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONY. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 8,800.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 96.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.