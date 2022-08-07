Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Townsquare Media, Inc. Raised by Barrington Research (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Townsquare Media in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Townsquare Media’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 60.74%. The firm had revenue of $100.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.96 million.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE TSQ opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a market cap of $155.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $15.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Townsquare Media by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 251,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

