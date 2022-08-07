Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Under Armour in a report released on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Under Armour to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Under Armour from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.54.

Under Armour Price Performance

NYSE UAA opened at $9.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $3,665,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $668,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Under Armour

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

