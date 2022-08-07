Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Uber Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uber Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($3.85) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UBER. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average is $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.35. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 62.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

