Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on MGM Resorts International’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for MGM Resorts International’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MGM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.18.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $34.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.14. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,762,000 after buying an additional 1,777,519 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,930,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,408 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,783,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,625,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,938,000 after purchasing an additional 875,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,556,000 after purchasing an additional 825,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

