Brokers Issue Forecasts for LL Flooring Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LL)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LL Flooring in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LL Flooring’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LL Flooring’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

LL Flooring Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:LL opened at $9.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77. LL Flooring has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $280.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 2.14.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $298.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.00 million. LL Flooring had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of LL Flooring

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in LL Flooring by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,176,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,494,000 after purchasing an additional 210,283 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LL Flooring by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 71,461 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in LL Flooring by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 779,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LL Flooring by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 88,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 48,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in LL Flooring by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 48,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About LL Flooring

(Get Rating)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.