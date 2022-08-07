Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cimpress plc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cimpress in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cimpress from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Cimpress Trading Down 1.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $37.50 on Friday. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $98.50. The firm has a market cap of $979.13 million, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average of $52.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 71,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

(Get Rating)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.