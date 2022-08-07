Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Denny’s in a report released on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denny’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

DENN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.07.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $545.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.61. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avenir Corp grew its stake in Denny’s by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 30,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 60,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Denny’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Denny’s by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

