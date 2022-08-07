Avid Technology, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Avid Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Avid Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avid Technology’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

AVID opened at $26.65 on Friday. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.59. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $254,326.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 229,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $254,326.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 229,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christian Asmar purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $6,182,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,131,793 shares in the company, valued at $176,369,240.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

