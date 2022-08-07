Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.71.

BFAM stock opened at $78.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.27 and a 200-day moving average of $108.64. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 0.98. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $71.38 and a twelve month high of $171.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

