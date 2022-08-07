Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.71.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %
BFAM stock opened at $78.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.27 and a 200-day moving average of $108.64. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 0.98. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $71.38 and a twelve month high of $171.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
