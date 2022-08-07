HP (NYSE:HPQ) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.69.

Shares of HP stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. HP has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,828,345 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 33.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 3.9% during the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 47.6% during the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of HP by 12.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 175,900 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 19,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of HP by 9.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

