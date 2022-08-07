Analysts Set Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) Price Target at $18.67

Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $508,981.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,360.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mandiant Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,897,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Mandiant by 712.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,086,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091,453 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,072,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mandiant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,739,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mandiant stock opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.83. Mandiant has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

See Also

