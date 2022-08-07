Analysts Set Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) Price Target at $18.67

Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $508,981.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,360.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mandiant Trading Up 0.1 %
Mandiant stock opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.83. Mandiant has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Mandiant Company Profile
Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mandiant (MNDT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.