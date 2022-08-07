Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.19

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.19 and last traded at $35.55, with a volume of 188798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Intel Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $145.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

