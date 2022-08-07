Barclays Raises Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $65.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $106.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.00.
Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.64. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $119.81.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 47,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $1,536,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 11,211.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 501,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,205,000 after purchasing an additional 496,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 62,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.
