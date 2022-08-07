Head-To-Head Comparison: KONE Oyj (KNYJY) versus Its Competitors

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) is one of 724 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare KONE Oyj to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares KONE Oyj and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KONE Oyj 7.78% 28.59% 8.40% KONE Oyj Competitors 23.36% -51.74% 2.47%

Risk & Volatility

KONE Oyj has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KONE Oyj’s peers have a beta of 0.06, suggesting that their average share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio KONE Oyj $12.44 billion $1.20 billion 24.66 KONE Oyj Competitors $1.45 billion -$149.35 million 27.78

This table compares KONE Oyj and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

KONE Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. KONE Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

KONE Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. KONE Oyj pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 8.1% and pay out 77.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. KONE Oyj lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for KONE Oyj and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KONE Oyj 1 4 6 0 2.45 KONE Oyj Competitors 109 586 918 18 2.52

KONE Oyj currently has a consensus target price of $57.60, indicating a potential upside of 168.53%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 65.74%. Given KONE Oyj’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe KONE Oyj is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

KONE Oyj peers beat KONE Oyj on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. Further, the company provides people flow planning and consulting services; and solutions for special buildings and large projects. KONE Oyj was founded in 1908 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.