Reviewing iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) & Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for iSun and Intel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 2 0 3.00 Intel 9 10 4 0 1.78

iSun presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Intel has a consensus price target of $43.83, suggesting a potential upside of 23.86%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than Intel.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $45.31 million 1.12 -$6.24 million ($0.52) -6.92 Intel $79.02 billion 1.84 $19.87 billion $4.67 7.58

This table compares iSun and Intel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

iSun has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intel has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Intel shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of iSun shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Intel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iSun and Intel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -11.35% -10.00% -6.64% Intel 26.03% 16.65% 9.50%

Summary

Intel beats iSun on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSun

iSun, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products. The company also provides high-performance compute solutions for targeted verticals and embedded applications for retail, industrial, and healthcare markets; and solutions for assisted and autonomous driving comprising compute platforms, computer vision and machine learning-based sensing, mapping and localization, driving policy, and active sensors. In addition, it offers workload-optimized platforms and related products for cloud service providers, enterprise and government, and communications service providers. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and cloud service providers. Intel Corporation has a strategic partnership with MILA to develop and apply advances in artificial intelligence methods for enhancing the search in the space of drugs. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

