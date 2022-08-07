Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) and Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Head-To-Head Survey

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) and Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lottery.com and Tenet Fintech Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lottery.com $68.53 million 0.33 -$10.95 million N/A N/A Tenet Fintech Group $31.87 million 3.34 -$4.94 million N/A N/A

Tenet Fintech Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lottery.com.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lottery.com N/A -29.62% -18.72% Tenet Fintech Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Lottery.com and Tenet Fintech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Lottery.com has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenet Fintech Group has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lottery.com and Tenet Fintech Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lottery.com 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tenet Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lottery.com presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,267.00%. Given Lottery.com’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lottery.com is more favorable than Tenet Fintech Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Lottery.com shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Lottery.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc., a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations. Lottery.com Inc. is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas.

About Tenet Fintech Group

Tenet Fintech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial lending industry in China. It operates in two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides procurement and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms. The Financial Services segment offers commercial loans to entrepreneurs, and small and medium-sized businesses, as well as turn-key credit outsourcing services to banks and other lending institutions. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc. and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

