Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) and Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) and Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.0% of Real Good Food shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Stryve Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Real Good Food and Stryve Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Good Food 0 0 4 0 3.00 Stryve Foods 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

Real Good Food presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.07%. Stryve Foods has a consensus target price of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 641.17%. Given Stryve Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than Real Good Food.

This table compares Real Good Food and Stryve Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Good Food N/A N/A N/A Stryve Foods N/A -139.13% -76.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Real Good Food and Stryve Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Good Food $84.08 million 2.14 -$34.98 million N/A N/A Stryve Foods $30.08 million 0.75 -$31.99 million ($1.56) -0.55

Stryve Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Real Good Food.

Summary

Real Good Food beats Stryve Foods on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc., through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co. brand name, as well as sells private-label products. The company serves retailers, which primarily sell its products through natural and conventional grocery, drug, club, and mass merchandise stores. It also sells its products through its e-commerce channel, which includes direct-to-consumer sales through its website, as well as through its retail customers' online platforms. The company was formerly known as Project Clean, Inc. and changed its name to The Real Good Food Company, Inc. in October 2021. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products. The company distributes its products through retail channels, including grocery, club stores, and other retail outlets; and directly to consumers through its e-commerce websites, as well as directly to consumer through the Amazon platform. Stryve Foods, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

