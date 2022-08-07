bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) vs. Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Critical Review

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) and Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.4% of bluebird bio shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of bluebird bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares bluebird bio and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio $3.66 million 109.13 -$819.38 million ($8.32) -0.67 Aerie Pharmaceuticals $194.13 million 2.23 -$74.81 million ($1.07) -8.33

Risk & Volatility

Aerie Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than bluebird bio. Aerie Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than bluebird bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

bluebird bio has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for bluebird bio and Aerie Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio 1 11 2 1 2.20 Aerie Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

bluebird bio presently has a consensus target price of $11.62, indicating a potential upside of 107.79%. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. Given Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aerie Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than bluebird bio.

Profitability

This table compares bluebird bio and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio -2,141.34% -109.30% -67.99% Aerie Pharmaceuticals -23.86% N/A -7.14%

Summary

Aerie Pharmaceuticals beats bluebird bio on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy. The company's clinical study program includes HGB-205, HGB-206, and HGB-210 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of lovo-cel in the treatment of patients with SCD; and HGB-204, HGB-205, HGB-207, and HGB-212 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of beti-cel in the treatment of patients with ß-thalassemia. It has strategic collaboration and license agreements with Orchard Therapeutics Limited, Forty Seven, Inc., and Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company also develops AR-15512 to treat signs and symptoms of dry eye; and AR-1105 and AR-14034 SR sustained-release implants focused on retinal diseases. It has a collaborative research, development, and licensing agreement with DSM Biomedical. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

