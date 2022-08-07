Analyzing Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) & Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) and Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Marchex has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shift4 Payments has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marchex and Shift4 Payments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marchex $53.48 million 1.61 -$4.39 million ($0.02) -102.00 Shift4 Payments $1.37 billion 2.76 -$48.20 million ($0.30) -149.50

Analyst Recommendations

Marchex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shift4 Payments. Shift4 Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marchex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Marchex and Shift4 Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marchex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shift4 Payments 1 3 9 0 2.62

Marchex currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.08%. Shift4 Payments has a consensus target price of $63.14, suggesting a potential upside of 40.79%. Given Marchex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Marchex is more favorable than Shift4 Payments.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.4% of Marchex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Marchex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marchex and Shift4 Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marchex -1.19% -8.11% -6.11% Shift4 Payments -0.94% 6.20% 1.09%

Summary

Shift4 Payments beats Marchex on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc. operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations. The company's Marchex Sales Engagement products comprise Marchex Engage, which combines Marchex artificial intelligence and machine learning with call monitoring and scoring services; Marchex Spotlight, a product for corporate and regional managers; Marchex Engage for Automotive; and Marchex Platform Services that allows businesses to add Marchex conversation intelligence to their existing workflows and enabling them to decode what happens in their conversations with customers. Marchex, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

