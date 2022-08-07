John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.30. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Institutional Trading of John B. Sanfilippo & Son

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter worth $7,035,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.