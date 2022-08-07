PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

PennantPark Investment Stock Performance

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The company has a market cap of $421.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNNT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

